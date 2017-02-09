We can’t stop watching this video of a guy playing with a Rubik’s Cube made of cake

Will wonders never cease?

Cedric Grolet, the pastry chef at Le Meurice Paris, was inspired by the Rubik’s Cube to design this delightful cake. While it’s clearly a bit harder to turn than the toy, we’re certain it’s a lot more fun to eat!

And this isn’t Chef Grolet’s sole stab at concocting a dessert based on our favorite throwback plaything. In fact, he’s been doing this for years.





The Rubik’s Cube was invented in 1974 by Hungarian architect Erno Rubik. In a cruel twist, Rubik was famously unable to solve his own creation. “It was a code I myself had invented. Yet I could not read it,” he once wrote.