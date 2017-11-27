Homemade waffles are one of life’s simple joys. Whipping up a batch is easy, but the cleanup can be a pain. Stuck-on bits of waffle are tough to pick off.





And even if you’re waffle comes out without a mess, you still need to wipe out every single square. No thank you!

We’ve found a genius trick that eliminates all the hassle: steam cleaning. While the iron is still hot, pour water into it, like you would batter. Close the iron to trap the steam and wait a couple of minutes. Turn the iron sideways to drain the water out.

RELATED: Your kitchen sponge is filthier than your toilet, this study says

Just like that, it’s clean! So much easier than scrubbing.