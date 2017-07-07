We’re not waiting until our birthdays to feast on this new Cheesecake Factory creation

A new cheesecake flavor is coming to The Cheesecake Factory for National Cheesecake Day.

Food & Wine reported that the restaurant chain is bringing a birthday cake-inspired cheesecake to its already lengthy menu of 30 flavors of cheesecake.

According to a Thursday news release, the treat — a which has layers of the eatery’s original cheesecake and chocolate, vanilla and strawberry layers of mousse and a cream cheese frosting, is part called “Celebration Cheesecake.”

The sprinkled slices are part of the chain’s celebration of National Cheesecake Day, which is July 30. In addition, from July 30 to 31, customers can get half price cheesecake slices.

“National Cheesecake Day has become an annual tradition at The Cheesecake Factory, and we look forward to it all year,” David Overton, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated CEO said in the news release.

The Cheesecake Factory will also donate 25 cents to hunger relief organization Feeding America for every slice purchased from July 30 through August.

The half-price cheesecake offer applies to all 193 restaurants, but is only good for one slice per guest each day.