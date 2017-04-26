We’re obsessed with this pink lemonade meringue cheesecake and its crushed pretzel crust

As we’re sure you already know, salty and sweet flavors can complement each other beautifully.

This gorgeous cheesecake marries pink lemonade and pretzels for a truly out of this world dessert experience. It’s even topped with meringue for added deliciousness.

Don’t be intimidated by the cheesecake part. If you have a food processor, whipping it up is a cinch. (And if you’d like to practice your cheesecake-making abilities before tackling this recipe, try this simple six-ingredient version from Rare’s own Elissa the Mom.)





You will need:

5 cups miniature pretzels

¾ cup unsalted butter, melted

1 cup + 3 tablespoons sugar, divided

⅔ cup lemon curd

3 drops pink food coloring, divided

19 ounces cream cheese, softened

¾ cup pink lemonade drink mix

3 large eggs

2 tablespoons heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract or vanilla bean paste

8 large egg whites

Get the full recipe from MyRecipes.