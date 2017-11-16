This sparkly cup of coffee is sure to brighten your day.

Your mundane morning coffee routine just got its glam back, as coffee shops around the world are experimenting with glitter lattes. Although latte art was established in the United States more than 30 years ago, it really hasn’t evolved much since then.





Some people aren’t thrilled about the emerging trend, but the owners of Melbourne coffee shop in the U.K. said in a recent Mashable article that their glitter lattes are all about making people happy.

The treat has also been spotted at Coffee By Di Bella in India, and we’re hoping the trend spreads worldwide. And after all, who doesn’t love a little sparkle in their day?