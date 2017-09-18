With only 2 ingredients and a muffin tin, you can make the most adorable mini pies

These mini apple pies couldn’t be any cuter or easier. They only have two ingredients, so they are simple to put together.

All you need is one can of refrigerated cinnamon rolls and apple pie filling. A cinnamon roll on the bottom of each muffin cup makes the crust while adding sweetness and a hint of cinnamon. A spoonful of pie filling on top will take care of that classic apple taste.

When they are done baking, top with the icing from the cinnamon rolls, and you’ve got a delicious fall treat!





Here’s what you’ll need:

1 can refrigerated cinnamon rolls

1⅓ cup apple pie filling, chopped into smaller pieces

Find the full recipe on Pillsbury’s website.