You should be eating more salmon — this delicious summer salad makes it easy

Are there enough superfoods in your diet?

Eating wild-caught salmon a couple times a week can improve brain function. It’s loaded with long-chain omega-3s, which brain cells rely on to function properly.

This salmon and asparagus salad is an easy and delicious way to get those vital nutrients, not to mention a couple servings of vegetables!

RELATED: Think salmon is too complicated? This maple-crusted version cooks in just 10 minutes

Use spinach as your salad’s base, then add some sliced onion, radish, cucumber and orange, and a dressing of your choice before topping it with a piece of perfectly grilled salmon.



