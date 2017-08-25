You’ll never believe these 5 things you can make from leftover pizza dough

It’s always fun to have a DIY pizza night at home with friends or your significant other, but did you know the same dough used for making savory pizza can also be used for sweet desserts? The team at Food52 has five suggestions to put your leftover dough to good use:

Make doughnuts. Using pizza dough will make your doughnuts easy to bake or fry. Make monkey bread. Out with the pre-made biscuits, in with the pizza dough for sweet, sugary, cinnamon-flavored goodness.

Make pretzels. Give pizza two ways a try — traditional, and then in pretzel form with sauce, cheese, and pepperoni Make cinnamon rolls. Using pizza dough will help make sure your cinnamon rolls rise properly. Make bread pudding. Pizza dough. Cinnamon. Sugar. Heavy cream. Vanilla. Any questions?

The next time you have a Friday pizza night, keep these recipes in mind for the perfect Saturday treat.