If cold weather inspires you to spend more time in the kitchen, this Reuben creation is for you.
Constructing the braid definitely takes more time than slapping together a traditional sandwich, but it’s worth it. After some time in the oven, the cheese comes out gooey, and the meat is even more delicious than when it went in.
Here’s what you’ll need:
- 1 can refrigerated pizza dough
- 1 lb. deli corned beef, sliced
- 5 slices Swiss cheese
- ½ cup sauerkraut, drained
- ¼ cup Thousand Island dressing, plus ½ cup for dipping
- 2 Tablespoons butter, melted
Find the full recipe on Family Fresh Meals.