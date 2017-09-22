Food and drink

Your kids will be wild about these tie dye s’mores

There aren’t many things better than the simple joy of a s’more. But what if you could give the classic recipe a little upgrade?

These tie dye marshmallows add so much colorful fun to the traditional recipe. Plus, try swapping white chocolate for the milk chocolate bars for another twist.

Your kids will love this recipe!

Here’s what you’ll need:

  • 3 packages unflavored gelatin
  • ½ cup cold water
  • 1½ cups granulated sugar

  • 1 cup light corn syrup
  • ¼ tsp kosher salt
  • ½ cup water
  • 1 Tbsp. pure vanilla extract
  • Confectioners’ sugar, for dusting
  • Food coloring, 3 colors
  • White chocolate
  • Graham crackers

Find the full instructions from American Express in the video description.

