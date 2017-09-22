Your kids will be wild about these tie dye s’mores

There aren’t many things better than the simple joy of a s’more. But what if you could give the classic recipe a little upgrade?

These tie dye marshmallows add so much colorful fun to the traditional recipe. Plus, try swapping white chocolate for the milk chocolate bars for another twist.

RELATED: S’mores cupcakes are quite possibly the greatest dessert of all time

Your kids will love this recipe!

Here’s what you’ll need:

3 packages unflavored gelatin

½ cup cold water

1½ cups granulated sugar



1 cup light corn syrup

¼ tsp kosher salt

½ cup water

1 Tbsp. pure vanilla extract

Confectioners’ sugar, for dusting

Food coloring, 3 colors

White chocolate

Graham crackers

Find the full instructions from American Express in the video description.