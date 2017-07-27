Your next party will be poppin’ thanks to this delicious jalapeño popper dip

Cheese-stuffed jalapeño poppers are always a party favorite, especially if they’re grilled. Take them to the next level by making them into a dip. (Because if there’s any food that really screams party, it has to be a dip.)
Stuffed with cheese, cream cheese, bacon, and jalapeños, this dip is nothing but delicious.
Here’s what you’ll need:
- 8 oz. block cream cheese, softened
- ⅓ c. mayo
- ⅓ c. sour cream
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 10 slices chopped cooked bacon
- 2 jalapeños, minced
- 1½ c. shredded cheddar
- 1½ c. shredded Monterey Jack
- kosher salt
- freshly ground black pepper
Find the full recipe on Delish.