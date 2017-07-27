Your next party will be poppin’ thanks to this delicious jalapeño popper dip

Cheese-stuffed jalapeño poppers are always a party favorite, especially if they’re grilled. Take them to the next level by making them into a dip. (Because if there’s any food that really screams party, it has to be a dip.)

Stuffed with cheese, cream cheese, bacon, and jalapeños, this dip is nothing but delicious.

Here’s what you’ll need:

8 oz. block cream cheese, softened

⅓ c. mayo

⅓ c. sour cream



1 tsp. garlic powder

10 slices chopped cooked bacon

2 jalapeños, minced

1½ c. shredded cheddar

1½ c. shredded Monterey Jack

kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

Find the full recipe on Delish.