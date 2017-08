Adding water to a glass of whiskey enhances the flavor.

That’s according to a new study, and it’s caused a lot of buzz among whiskey lovers.

One of the compounds in whiskey, guaiacol, becomes more prevalent when watered down. Guaiacol is what gives the beverage its signature smoky flavor.

Cheers to this new information!