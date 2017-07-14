For this Virginia tattoo artist, the human body is the most beautiful canvas

A lifelong passion for drawing is what drew tattoo artist Kim Truong to her profession.

“I get to draw every single day, and it’s great,” she said. “I’ve been drawing since I was a little girl.”

Truong has been tattooing professionally for three years. Her road to Dale City Body Art in Woodbridge, Va., wasn’t always a smooth one.

“It’s really hard to get into the business when you know no one,” she said. “Pretty much what I did was, I kept on asking around, I got tattoos from a lot of local artists and just kept on asking them questions, pretty much bugging them, until eventually someone gave me a job.”





Drawing on the human body is very different to drawing on paper, but Truong embraces the challenge.

“I try to incorporate the body with the actual [tattoo],” she said. “It’s kind of like life, you know? The way the body curves, the way the body’s shaped, you want the tattoo to complement it as well.”

She added:

“Every single project is different, and it’s always refreshing. Of course, the older generation doesn’t think it’s an art form, usually. It just accents the body and it can bring out the better features of your body as well, because I know a few people that they do want to cover up stretch marks or scars or whatever.”

“When I’m tattooing, time just flies,” Truong said. “It’s like, I’ll come in to work, I’ll get started on a tattoo, and I’ll feel like five minutes has passed, but really it’s been like six hours.”

Check out Truong’s beautiful body of work.