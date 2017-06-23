From hairstyles to clothing, North Korea has rules that must be followed

Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old University of Virginia student, passed away on June 19, days after returning home from North Korea. Warmbier was on a tour of the country when he was detained at the Pyongyang airport. He was accused and severely punished by the North Korean regime for supposedly stealing a propaganda poster from a hotel wall.

Tragedies such as this one clearly show how irrationally intense the North Korean regime is when it comes to the justice system.

The justice system isn’t the only area of North Korea that most people find completely absurd. Other rules, such as wearing specific hairstyles and prohibiting certain attire, are considered normal in this very secluded country.

North Korea is sheltered from the rest of the world and is extremely underdeveloped. Extreme control, abuse, famine and propaganda are present in almost every aspect of this country. Facts such as these show just how important and powerful personal freedoms are.