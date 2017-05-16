Bet you didn’t know these amazing facts about the classic Dodge Charger

Ever since it was introduced by Dodge in 1966, the Charger has been one of America’s favorite vehicles.
Here are some fun facts you probably didn’t know about the classic car.
- The Charger is among the most powerful of all the muscle cars.
- The first Chargers carried a base price of $3,122 and came with a unique feature — bucket seats in both the front and back.
- In 1969, Dodge determined the Charger had the potential to be No. 1 in NASCAR.
- Thus, the Dodge Daytona — one of history’s rarest and fastest muscle cars — was born. It was the first car to travel 200 miles per hour.
- The General Lee from “The Dukes of Hazzard” was a 1969 Dodge Charger. A car was crashed for each episode.
- And that wasn’t the first time a Charger appeared on screen. It was also featured in the “Fast and Furious” franchise.
- Due to dwindling sales, Dodge discontinued the Charger in 1987. It was brought back in 2006 and has sold well ever since.