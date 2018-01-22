Shopping at estate sales can be so overwhelming. It’s hard to sort through the junk to find the good stuff.

Joanna Gaines is a pro at finding gems, as you’ve probably seen her do a million times on Fixer Upper. Luckily, she’s shared a list of the things she looks for first.





Keep these tips in mind the next time you’re at an estate sale or flea market, and you’ll be taking home prized pieces in no time.

Keep your eye out for these potential gems:

Reclaimed things from old houses, like windows, doors, and gates

Vintage frames, because they don’t make them like they used to

Styling elements — anything that will jazz up a bookcase, like old books or dishes

