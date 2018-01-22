Menu
Shopping at estate sales can be so overwhelming. It’s hard to sort through the junk to find the good stuff.

Joanna Gaines is a pro at finding gems, as you’ve probably seen her do a million times on Fixer Upper. Luckily, she’s shared a list of the things she looks for first.


RELATED: Joanna Gaines spills on the pain she endured during this seemingly blissful cover shoot

Keep these tips in mind the next time you’re at an estate sale or flea market, and you’ll be taking home prized pieces in no time.

Keep your eye out for these potential gems:

  • Reclaimed things from old houses, like windows, doors, and gates
  • Vintage frames, because they don’t make them like they used to
  • Styling elements — anything that will jazz up a bookcase, like old books or dishes

Find the full guide on Delish.

Jessie Taylor About the author:
Jessie Taylor is a freelance writer and crafter who is currently traveling the U.S. in search of her ideal place to live and the perfect cup of coffee. Follow her adventures on Instagram and Twitter.
