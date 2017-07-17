10 easy ways to get more water in your system

With summer’s heat leading to more potential for dehydration, it’s important to keep a steady stream of water flowing into your system.

Here are some tips to keep your hydration levels where they should be, even if you don’t like water.

1. Add flavor to your pitcher

One of the drawbacks for people who don’t like drinking water is the taste – specifically, that there isn’t any. Drinking several glasses of water a day can be a challenge, and harder when it is tasteless.





Try adding bits of fresh fruit (grapefruit, strawberries, lemon), veggie slices (cucumber, ginger, celery), and herbs (basil, mint, lavender) to your carafe for some added flavor.

2. Drink after every bathroom break

Getting rid of some water? Put it right back in. If you link water with some of your common daily activities, it’ll help you stay hydrated.

Getting up from your desk for a bathroom break? Stop by the kitchen to chug a glass of water after leaving the restroom. Every time you pass the water cooler, fill up a cup.

3. Sip before every meal

When the waiter comes around and asks for drink orders, request their finest water. Drinking a full cup before each meal can curb calorie intake because it causes you to feel full. And it’ll save you money instead of drinking soda or expensive alcoholic drinks.

4. Use an app to track your drinks

Was that four or five? Keeping up with how many glasses you’ve finished can be made easier with apps such as Drink Water Reminder and iHydrate. These apps can help with reminders and alerts, too.

5. Get a high-tech water bottle

If you really want to track your intake, look into a smart water bottle such as the Hidrate Spark. A sensor inside the bottle syncs to an app on your phone via Bluetooth. It also glows when you need to drink more water.

6. Don’t forget the ice

Frozen water counts as water intake, so if drinking juice, lemonade, or iced tea is a daily habit, water down your sips with H20 and a healthy helping of ice (aim for a one-to-one ratio). You’ll still get the sweetness you’re craving with a healthy dose of the water your body needs.

7. Keep a gallon jug nearby

It’s easy to remember to fill up when the source is nearby – the closer the better. Keep a gallon jug or large carafe at your desk, by the bed at home, and on the kitchen counter as a constant reminder to drink up.

8. Invest in a filter

What comes out of your tap can be hard water and not taste good at all. Look into systems both for your kitchen sink and your portable bottles.

9. Choose sparkling or mineral water over soda

If you really enjoy the bubbles of carbonated beverages, try using sparkling or mineral water instead of soda. Add a squeeze of lime juice, and it’s basically like drinking a fancy cocktail (without the alcohol).

10. Eat water-filled foods

You don’t necessarily have to drink all your water. Plenty of foods are filled with water.

Some top picks include cucumber (96% water), zucchini (95% water), watermelon (92% water), and grapefruit (91% water). Add these to you grocery list to keep your hydration levels up.