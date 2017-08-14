10 more uses for apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is one of those quietly super-useful products. It might not be as well known as some, but it can do a lot of things for you.

Be careful, though – always be sure to dilute it before consuming. Drinking it straight can do damage to your teeth and esophagus.

That said, here are 10 things apple cider vinegar can help you with.

1. Act as a mouthwash

Using apple cider vinegar as mouthwash has several benefits. In addition to easing bad breath, the vinegar can remove stains on the teeth and provide relief from thrush and chronic gum infections.





To use it as mouthwash, mix two teaspoons into about ¼ cup of water. Brush your teeth immediately afterward to rinse away the acid.

2. Keep pets away from cords

While new puppies and kittens are very cute, they are also prone to chewing on things, especially power cords to electronics.

Take a little apple cider vinegar and put it on a paper towel. Rub the towel along the entire length of the cord. The bitter taste will keep pets from chewing.

3. Diabetes control

It’s not a cure, but apple cider vinegar can help slow how fast blood sugar rises after eating.

When used in combination with a healthy, diabetic-friendly diet, apple cider vinegar has proven to ease symptoms such as weakness, frequent urination, thirst and fatigue.

4. Help weight loss

Don’t go looking for a magic pill to help with weight loss. However, apple cider vinegar’s acetic properties can work as an appetite suppressant as well as reduces water retention and increases metabolism.

Some scientists also believe apple cider vinegar reduces the digestion of carbs, which means fewer of them enter your bloodstream.

5. Reduce bloating

A bit of apple cider in a glass of water can increase the acid levels in your stomach, which can help your digestion move more quickly. That faster digestion means less bloating and avoids issues such as acid reflux.

6. Clean your fruits and vegetables

Some experts believe the best way to clean your produce is to use apple cider vinegar.

Add some apple cider vinegar and water to a spray bottle and spritz your produce with it and then rinse it with water before serving. The vinegar’s antibacterial properties may be able to significantly reduce possible exposure to pathogens.

7. Cure hiccups

There are few things as annoying as a bad case of the hiccups. If you’re worried you’ll get hiccups when you need to give your best impression, carry a bit of apple cider vinegar with you. A single teaspoon can stop hiccups because the sour taste stimulates the nerves that cause your throat to spasm.

8. Cure breakouts

Dabbing your skin with some apple cider vinegar is a good way to help deal with those annoying breakouts. Simply grab a cotton ball, add a few drops of the vinegar to it and dab it over any blemishes and dry skin.

Some people even take it a step further by adding apple cider vinegar to their regular beauty or skin care routine.

9. Scrub your oven

Cleaning the oven is one of those tasks that you know you have to do, but never really want to. When you finally buckle down and do it, apple cider vinegar can help.

Make some warm and soapy water and then add a few splashes of vinegar to the mixture. Use it to clean your oven and you’ll have a sanitary, fresh-smelling and sparkling oven in no time.

10. Relieve sunburn

If you pushed yourself a little too far during that last weekend at the beach, apple cider vinegar can help relieve your pain.

Grab a warm rag, pour three tablespoons of vinegar onto it and use it on the affected area. The vinegar’s healing properties will ease the itching, relieve some of the pain and prevent your skin from peeling.