10 ways to help you kick your diet soda addiction

With a new study out reporting that diet soda may be linked to increased odds of stroke and dementia, here are 10 drinks that might help you replace your beloved silver cans of caffeinated happiness.

1. Coffee

If you feel like caffeine is a close personal friend that you’re lost without, coffee is the natural choice to replace soda in your diet. Studies have shown that coffee drinkers may have a lower risk of developing heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain types of cancer.





2. Green tea

Another beverage that’s made from the earth, green tea is well-regarded as a healthy drink. Studies have shown it may help reduce the risk of several types of cancer, heart disease, hypertension, kidney stones, and possibly even cavities. In addition to this, green tea is calorie-free (if you have it without milk or sugar) and naturally high in antioxidants.

3. Jeltzer

There are some drinks you can make yourself to replace diet soda, including a mix of juice and seltzer.

Try a thick, tart juice, such as cranberry, pomegranate, or grape, as a base to add seltzer water to. Mix one part juice with three parts seltzer to create this light and bubbly concoction.

4. Wine

If you like your whiskey and diet soda as an evening beverage, think about switching to a glass of wine — specifically red wine, which when consumed in moderation, has been widely reported to reduce the risk for cardiovascular disease.

The National Institutes of Health recommends that women limit consumption to one drink per day (4 ounces of wine), and men to two drinks per day, in order to reap the benefits.

5. Soy

Soy beverages are naturally sweet and are now offered in a variety of flavors, including almond and vanilla. They are a great alternative to milk for those who are lactose intolerant or those who don’t consume dairy. Look for low-fat, unsweetened soy beverages to reduce calories while enjoying a healthy beverage!

6. Sparkling bitters

This hip new brand is like seltzer’s cool younger sibling. It’s made by blending sparkling water with the highly concentrated liquid extractions of herbs, roots, and fruit.

If you’re into craft cocktails you’ve likely had bitters in boozy drinks like the Manhattan and the Sazerac.

7. Detox water

You can make your own at home by mixing fruits with detoxifying properties with water, or you can buy the branded Detoxwater. The beverage maker combines water, agave, fruit juice flavors, and aloe vera (a potent skin firmer and fat burner), stevia and vitamins. While it’s more caloric than making a batch of detox water at home, it’s not a bad runner-up if you don’t have time to make it yourself.

8. Hint Kick

If you need that caffeine bomb to hit your system, reach for Hint Kick – these caffeinated flavored waters feature 60 milligrams of caffeine (derived from coffee beans). That’s more than you’ll find in Diet Dr. Pepper (41 mg) or Mountain Dew (54 mg). There are three flavors – apple pear, black raspberry and lemon cayenne.

9. WTRMLN WTR

If the Queen commands, we must obey. WTRMLN WTR has been invested in by Beyonce, and the beverage with only two ingredients – watermelon and lemon – has some positive health benefits. In a study of Spanish athletes, researchers found that watermelon juice can diminish post-workout soreness.

10. La Croix Sparkling Water

This is the fastest growing unsweetened sparkling water brand, with sales more than doubling in the last two years. The light, frothy bubbles include a flavor that is just intense enough to be pleasing.

With 12 flavors of natural fruit essence, the beverage also bills itself as the only sparkling water that is sodium free.