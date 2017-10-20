3 simple ways to resist mindless snacking on junk food at work

It’s 3:30 p.m. on a Wednesday, and you’re barely making it through the workday. You feel like you’re about to fall asleep at your desk — until someone announces that there’s birthday cake in the break room!

Do you immediately hop up and grab a slice, knowing the sugar rush will result in a crash that’ll make you even more tired than before?

Plenty of people do that. After all, office junk food is hard to resist. But we eat it at the expense of our overall health.





RELATED: Turns out that adding calorie counts to fast food menus didn’t change a damn thing

If you find yourself mindlessly snacking throughout the workday, here are three ways to resist the siren song of candy, chips and yes, birthday cake.

1. Pack a lunch…

…and fill it with your own healthy snacks. Better yet, drink a protein shake before grabbing that slice of cake. It’ll make you feel fuller, which reduces your chance of overeating the bad stuff.

2. Out of sight, out of mind

If a coworker keeps a candy jar on his or her desk, politely ask that person to move it to a place where you can’t see it.

3. Download a nutrition app

Use the app to track all the food you eat throughout the day. Once you see just how many calories you consume, you’ll probably want to find places to cut back.