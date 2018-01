Do you practice yoga? If you’ve been at it a long time, you’ve probably noticed its incredible benefits, both physical and mental.

But if you’ve never set foot in a yoga studio before, that’s OK — it’s never too late to start. (And don’t be intimidated! Nobody expects you to nail a headstand on your first try.)





Here are some compelling reasons to practice yoga. Are you ready to add some “om” to your life?