Health

5 reasons why teenagers are so stressed

Article will continue after advertisement

Kids today are under a lot of stress. They may not have mortgages or dependents, but school, work, extracurricular activities, and the pressure to get into a good college can take a toll on their overall health.

Here are five reasons why your teenager may be even more stressed than you are.

RELATED: 5 reasons why homework is actually bad for students

  1. Teenage sleep deprivation is real.
  2. Hormones, anxiety and depression are on the rise.
  3. They have a dilemma: Stand out or fit in?

  4. You have one boss, but a teenager has several — his or her teachers.
  5. Their futures are unclear and uncertain.
Brian Boenau, Rare Editor , Beth Sawicki, Rare Editor , | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement