5 reasons why teenagers are so stressed

Kids today are under a lot of stress. They may not have mortgages or dependents, but school, work, extracurricular activities, and the pressure to get into a good college can take a toll on their overall health.
Here are five reasons why your teenager may be even more stressed than you are.
RELATED: 5 reasons why homework is actually bad for students
- Teenage sleep deprivation is real.
- Hormones, anxiety and depression are on the rise.
- They have a dilemma: Stand out or fit in?
- You have one boss, but a teenager has several — his or her teachers.
- Their futures are unclear and uncertain.