Women, never overlook these 3 health symptoms after age 40
In today’s go-go-go world, it’s easy to lose out on sleep.

Luckily for these employees of these companies, they can make up for that lack of rest during the workday.


Here are seven major companies that allow workers to nap on the job.

RELATED: It’s not just lack of sleep — here are some surprising reasons why you’re tired all the time

Google and Cisco both offer sleeping pods, while Zappos has a dedicated nap room. Nike’s headquarters also has quiet rooms where employees can sleep or meditate.

People who work at Uber can spend some time in select offices where they’re allowed to nap. And professional services firm PricewaterhouseCoopers invited sleep experts to its office to speak with employees about the importance of getting enough rest.

(H/T: GOBankingRates)

Beth Sawicki About the author:
Beth Sawicki is a content editor at Rare. Email her at Beth@Rare.us.
