In today’s go-go-go world, it’s easy to lose out on sleep.

Here are seven major companies that allow workers to nap on the job.

Google and Cisco both offer sleeping pods, while Zappos has a dedicated nap room. Nike’s headquarters also has quiet rooms where employees can sleep or meditate.

People who work at Uber can spend some time in select offices where they’re allowed to nap. And professional services firm PricewaterhouseCoopers invited sleep experts to its office to speak with employees about the importance of getting enough rest.

