“Mom posture” is real! Lots of moms develop rounded shoulders after giving birth, leaving their bodies hunched.

My grandmother had a hunchback, and I don’t want to have one too.





I wanted to do some exercises to fix my rounded shoulders, but Tyson insisted on buying me a posture corrector. The brace is uncomfortable and looks strange, but it definitely makes me stand up a little straighter. It’s something I could maybe wear while I’m cleaning the house.

And it has another unexpected benefit — it makes my stomach look flatter! After all, abs and good posture work hand in hand.

So, good luck on correcting your mom posture! It’s not a bad thing that you have it, but let’s work together and do our best to reverse the hunch.

