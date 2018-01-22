“Mom posture” is real! Lots of moms develop rounded shoulders after giving birth, leaving their bodies hunched.
My grandmother had a hunchback, and I don’t want to have one too.
RELATED: A very important message from Elissa the Mom: Tyson and I are NOT married
I wanted to do some exercises to fix my rounded shoulders, but Tyson insisted on buying me a posture corrector. The brace is uncomfortable and looks strange, but it definitely makes me stand up a little straighter. It’s something I could maybe wear while I’m cleaning the house.
And it has another unexpected benefit — it makes my stomach look flatter! After all, abs and good posture work hand in hand.
So, good luck on correcting your mom posture! It’s not a bad thing that you have it, but let’s work together and do our best to reverse the hunch.
More mom issues
- New year, new you? Yeah right, moms
- For parents, Halloween is the new Christmas
- The real reason why moms have short hair
- Why fanny packs are better than purses
- I no longer yell at my kids
Watch new videos from Elissa the Mom every Monday, Wednesday and Friday!