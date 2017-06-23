Here’s everything you need to know to fit in at a yoga class — even if you never done any poses before

Yoga is undoubtedly good for the body, regardless of what other exercises you do or don’t do.

But let’s be honest — it can be a little intimidating for first-timers. Between the poses and the props and the culture, it’s a lot to learn.

RELATED: This 85-year-old woman overcoming her severe scoliosis will convince you to start doing yoga

But once you get started, you’ll realize that yoga is all about learning. It might seem like you have to know everything to fit in, but you really don’t.

Watch as she explains the basics you need to know before taking your first yoga class.



