You’re doing it wrong: Here’s why your ab exercises aren’t giving you a six-pack

If you’re frustrated with the results you’re getting from your ab workout, you’re probably doing it wrong. It’s really easy to make simple mistakes while doing common ab excises, but they can make a big difference in the way you are training your stomach muscles.

Crunches are super popular, but few people actually know the correct form. You’re actually supposed to tilt your pelvis slightly so it draws your lower abs into the floor before you start the crunch. This forces the muscles at the bottom of your stomach to do the work. If you’re using other muscles in your neck and shoulders instead of your lower abs, the muscles in your upper stomach can bulk up instead of thin down.





RELATED: Her quick fix workout is guaranteed to make you sweat, even if you hardly have time to exercise

The same goes for using correct posture when doing leg lifts, cat and cow exercises and planks. Watch to find out exactly how your body should be positioned during these workouts to get the best results.