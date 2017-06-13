Sit up! How to improve your posture in 3 steps

Let’s face it — many of us, especially those who sit at desks all day, have terrible posture.
But research shows that bad posture wears down the body at an accelerated rate. Improved posture leads to better overall health.
RELATED: How to fix your terrible posture
Here are three key steps to good posture:
- Roll your shoulders back and bring your head back to align with your spine.
- Engage your abs and obliques by pulling air in toward your trunk.
- Squeeze your glutes to create pelvic stability while keeping a neutral lower spine.