Knowing this one thing will change everything about how you work out

Fitness DNA is a thing and it makes a huge difference in how effective different workouts are for different people.

RELATED: Resetting your metabolism will jump-start your weight loss and make you feel amazing

It makes sense that not all workouts will serve all people the same way, but why? Just like everything else about you, it’s based on your DNA. There a unique combination of genes that are related to working out. It explains what kind of exercise you should do and why, plus what the best diet plan is for you.





FitnessGenes can help you find out what yours is, which will help you maximize your exercise and nutrition.