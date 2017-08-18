“Napercise” is a real exercise class and, needless to say, it’s awesome

Napping has a lot of the same benefits of exercise. Getting a little sleep can help you feel more energized and focused.

With all the talk these days of the importance of good sleep to staying healthy, it might be worth it to swap your exercise class for a nap, at least every once in a while.

Getting more sleep can make you more creative, lower your stress level, and improve memory. And getting enough rest does help you keep a steady weight by curbing cravings and evening out your metabolism.





