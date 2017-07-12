Never eat these 7 foods before going swimming

The urban legend about waiting 30 minutes after eating to go swimming holds true for some foods.

Here are seven things you should never eat just before a dip.

1. Ice cream

It’s high in fat, which could cause indigestion.

2. Spicy food

Eating it can lead to acid reflux, which plagues you when you’re swimming horizontally.

3. Fruit juice and soda

Drinks that are high in sugar can put pressure on the abdominal wall, resulting in cramps and bloating.





4. Celery

This crunchy veggie can cause a chemical reaction that makes skin sensitive to ultraviolet light. Even a little celery juice on a swimmer’s hands can leave them badly burned.

5. Alcohol

Water and alcohol don’t mix; booze can impair your judgment.

6. Beans

The fiber in beans and legumes can leave you bloated or constipated.

7. Coffee

Drinking caffeine before a swim may lead to dehydration, diarrhea or nausea in the water.