She follows the Kardashians’ diet for a month to find out what they actually eat

Obviously, the Kardashian sisters know how to diet. Have you ever wondered exactly how intense their meal plans are?

Thanks to this video from BuzzFeed, we find out if normal humans can survive with the eating habits of Kardashians. Luckily, the sisters work with a nutritionist, who develops individualized eating plans based on each person’s body.

Sure, it’s intense, and you’d have to give up a lot of delicious foods, but at least its not just toast and canned tuna.





Watch to find out exactly how difficult the plan is to stick to and what the results are.