This is the best time to get a flu shot

Have you gotten your flu shot yet?

More importantly, is it time to get your flu shot yet?

Pharmacy windows may be plastered with signs reminding you to get vaccinated, but researchers now believe that getting the shot later in the season could maintain a more effective immunity against the flu virus. Right now, the science is inconclusive as to how long the shot’s protection lasts.

If you want to get a shot, most pharmacies offer them. Some companies also provide free flu shots to employees.



