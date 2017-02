Who you’re attracted to and why you are attracted to them has more to do with science than it does fate. From the butterflies you feel when you spot your crush across the room, to the calming effect that a simple handhold can provide, love and attraction can cause some pretty incredible reactions within the human body.

RELATED: Puppies only wanna take bites out of our faces

There is more to love than you may know. Those butterflies in your stomach aren’t just in your head!