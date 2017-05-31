The slimer movement is taking over

If you’ve recently scrolled through your different social media platforms, we’re sure you’ve seen some of the strange videos of people playing with slime.

This Silly Putty-like substance has captivated millions and has subsequently created the slimer movement. “Slimers” are individuals who create this slime and record themselves playing with it. They can also include individuals who enjoy watching others play with the slime.

It sounds a little odd, but there is a reason behind this slime craze.

Watching this ooey, gooey substance being played with can trigged your Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR). ASMR is narrow range of physiological responses to a variety of stimuli. These responses are a combination of happy feeling and tingling of your skin. “Slimers” both create and experience ASMR through the creations and interaction with their slime.





The next time you’re feeling a little stressed, try watching a slime video!