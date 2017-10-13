These 2 easy steps can help you get rid of pesky bacne

Bacne happens. But it doesn’t need to last.

Dermatologist Elizabeth Hale has some simple tips for getting rid of back breakouts.

Because hair follicles on the back can trap sweat and bacteria, which cause breakouts, it’s important to remove a sweaty sports bra after leaving the gym.

Then, shower with a body wash that contains either salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide, both of which can clear up acne.

According to Hale, good hygiene habits and using one of these body washes can break the bacne cycle within a few weeks.



