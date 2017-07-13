These 5 workout programs are perfect for you if you hate to exercise but love to dance

If you don’t like working out, but love to dance, maybe you can trick your way into exercising with these dance-based programs.

Search for free preview versions on YouTube to figure out which one is your favorite before making the leap to a paid plan.

Zumba, the dance workout that exploded in popularity when it started offering in-person classes in 2008, is still available on DVD so you can do it at home if you want. Based on a mix of rumba and hip-hop, the classes are fast-paced, fun, and effective. It’s easy to see why 15 million people love this workout.





Cize comes from the creator of P90X and Insanity, so you know it’ll be a good workout. They call it “the end of exercise” because it’s specifically designed for people who don’t like to work out. The idea is to make moving fun so you’ll actually do it. Plus, you learn to dance along the way.

Traditional ballet can be an amazing workout. How do you think dancers get their incredible bodies, after all? The slow movements really challenge your muscles, creating lasting change. Ballet Beautiful has an online program with full-body workouts so you can get pro ballet instruction at home.

JJDancer shows us how to have fun while exercising with this dance workout that is also really intense. She’s a celebrity trainer, so you know her stuff works.

As the son of the famous TaeBo instructor, Billy Blanks Jr. knows how to put together an effective workout. Lucky for us, he chose to dance away the pounds. With workouts in tons of different dance genres, like hip-hop, Latin, African and country, you can’t go wrong.