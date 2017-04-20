These Virginia seniors prove that the music that stands the test of time can revive the soul

Inside Brightview Senior Living in Great Falls Va., “Can’t Help Lovin’ Dat Man of Mine” can be heard.

The popular song from the musical “Showboat” is not coming from the PA system, but from Joshua Graf, Vibrant Living Director, who is playing the piano by the cafeteria.

RELATED: After 70 years of marriage, this husband and wife went out together in heartbreaking fashion

He is surrounded by residents who are enjoying the fine afternoon. After just a few notes, there is a full performance of dancing and singing from the seniors.





It’s apparent that their favorite music had revived their souls.