Health

This 3-step workout shreds fat and can be done in just 12 minutes

Article will continue after advertisement

Think you don’t have time to work out? You don’t need an hour and a gym membership for this fat-blasting routine — it takes less than 15 minutes.

Best of all, you can do it anywhere — at home, in a hotel, maybe even at work (although you may get some weird looks from your coworkers).

RELATED: This may be the laziest workout ever — you do it during commercial breaks

So grab a set a dumbbells and get ready to do:

  • Dumbbell thrusters for 60 seconds

  • Mountain climber twists for 30 seconds
  • Froggers for 30 seconds

Complete four rounds while resting for a minute between each one.

Module Voice Image
Beth Sawicki, Rare Staff | Posted on
Advertisement
Advertisement