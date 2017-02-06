This 3-step workout shreds fat and can be done in just 12 minutes

Think you don’t have time to work out? You don’t need an hour and a gym membership for this fat-blasting routine — it takes less than 15 minutes.
Best of all, you can do it anywhere — at home, in a hotel, maybe even at work (although you may get some weird looks from your coworkers).
So grab a set a dumbbells and get ready to do:
- Dumbbell thrusters for 60 seconds
- Mountain climber twists for 30 seconds
- Froggers for 30 seconds
Complete four rounds while resting for a minute between each one.