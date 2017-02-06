This 3-step workout shreds fat and can be done in just 12 minutes

Think you don’t have time to work out? You don’t need an hour and a gym membership for this fat-blasting routine — it takes less than 15 minutes.

Best of all, you can do it anywhere — at home, in a hotel, maybe even at work (although you may get some weird looks from your coworkers).

RELATED: This may be the laziest workout ever — you do it during commercial breaks

So grab a set a dumbbells and get ready to do:

Dumbbell thrusters for 60 seconds



Mountain climber twists for 30 seconds

Froggers for 30 seconds

Complete four rounds while resting for a minute between each one.