This little toy may help with your anxiety

You can’t get on social media without seeing a fidget spinner, the popular stress-relieving toy.

The design is simple, but the potential benefits of this toy are much more complex. This handheld toy is being marketed to consumers as a potential tool to help children and adults with ADHD, autism and anxiety. These toys are said to help release pent-up stress, while also helping with concentration.

This kind of toy was released in the ’90s but didn’t gain much popularity until early 2017.





There is no concrete evidence that these fidget spinners help with creating a more focused environment, but regardless, they are one of the hottest toys on the market.