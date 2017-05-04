This magical DIY lotion can help reduce even the worst PMS symptoms

Believe it or not, your crankiness and cramps could be more bearable just by applying this lotion.

Yep, that’s right — this balm fights everything from headaches, to cramps, to bloating. It works because it balances your hormones, which reduces the number of unpleasant symptoms you have.

RELATED: Swap your most expensive skin care product for this natural DIY version that’s better for both your skin and your wallet

Peppermint oil soothes your stomach and mood, and shea butter moisturizes your skin and helps the balm go on smoothly, but the real magic comes from evening primrose oil and raspberry leaf. Evening primrose really balances your hormones because it’s packed full of omega-6 fatty acids. It also helps to reduce inflammation, which will help with bloating and pain.





Raspberry leaf is an all-around super herb when it comes to PMS symptoms. It’s packed with vitamins and minerals like magnesium and iron. Absorbed through the skin, it actually works to improve the muscle tone of your uterus.

Told you it was magical.

Here’s what you’ll need:

2 tbsp raspberry leaf infused coconut oil

2 tbsp evening primrose oil

1 bsp shea butter

2 tbsp beeswax

10-15 drops peppermint essential oil

Find the full recipe and read more about all the benefits on Hello Glow.