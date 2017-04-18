This simple homemade mouthwash removes stubborn plaque in no time at all

We hate it when the dentist has to scrape built-up plaque from our teeth. If you want to minimize that unpleasant part of your next dental visit, go out and buy a bottle of hydrogen peroxide.

Wait, what?

It’s true. This poisonous-sounding household product is actually more effective at cleaning your mouth than mouthwash, not to mention more natural. It’s also brilliant at removing even the most stubborn plaque. (Just don’t swallow it!)

For the cleanest mouth of your life between trips to the dentist, try this homemade mouthwash from TipHero. But be sure to follow the directions perfectly to make sure you don’t overdo it on the hydrogen peroxide!

You will need:

1 tablespoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup hydrogen peroxide

1 cup cold water

½ cup warm water

You’ll also need a toothpick and a toothbrush. It’s best to buy the hydrogen peroxide from a drugstore; that way, you’ll know it’s safe to use in your mouth.

Get the full instructions (and again, read them carefully!) at TipHero.