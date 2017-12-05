Menu
3 simple ways to resist mindless snacking on junk food at work
The temptation to taste some freshly fallen snow can be powerful. But you should never do it.

Experts say dangerous toxins could be lurking in the snow, particularly in urban areas.


According to Parisa Ariya, a professor of atmospheric chemistry at McGill University in Québec, snow in cities can absorb toxic pollutants. If you eat the snow, those pollutants can make their way into your body. The snow itself can also cause even more dangerous compounds to be released.

“As a mother who is an atmospheric physical chemist, I definitely do not suggest my young kids to eat snow in urban areas in general,” Ariya said.

According to a new report, Texas may be a red ‘magnet,’ attracting families from blue states

Judge decides it was illegal to fire this officer, so she returns to work

This animal foundation saved an abandoned dog from her own fur

U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear Houston’s same-sex spouse benefits case against Texas

