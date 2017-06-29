Here’s how to have a new phone case every day for under $1

Changing your phone case on the reg is a fun way to brighten your day. But collecting all those cases can get expensive quickly.

Luckily, it’s actually pretty easy to make your own.

Start with a cheap clear case, which you can find for around $5 on Amazon. Because the case is clear, you can make as many inserts as you want and swap them out whenever you feel like it.





She shows several varieties using everything from scrapbook paper to glitter to paint and tape. Most options cost around a buck once you’ve got the clear case.