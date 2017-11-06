Rare Life

Here’s how to clean your car’s cloudy headlights yourself for only a couple bucks, thanks to one secret ingredient

Article will continue after advertisement

If you’re driving around with cloudy headlights, you can easily clean them at home with supplies you already have.

Yellowing headlights can make your entire car look older. Lucky for you, we’ve found a simple hack that cleans off all the gunk, making them clear again.

RELATED: These 10 hacks will help you keep your house clean all the time

The magic ingredient is toothpaste. That’s right, the same baking soda that whitens your teeth will help to scrub your headlights clean.

As YouTuber ChrisFix says in the video, make sure the toothpaste has a little texture to it — that means it contains baking soda. If it doesn’t, simply mix some in before you get started.


Watch to see the transformation after just a couple minutes of scrubbing.

Jessie Taylor About the author:
Jessie Taylor is a freelance writer and crafter who is currently traveling the U.S. in search of her ideal place to live and the perfect cup of coffee. Follow her adventures on Instagram and Twitter.
View More Articles
Tags
Advertisement
Loading...
Advertisement