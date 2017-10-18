She shares exactly how to make your house look more expensive on a budget — you’ll never believe the before and after

Sure, the “after” photos of this interior designer’s house are beautiful. But you’ll appreciate them even more once you see the “before.” She has totally transformed a standard-looking builder’s home into a custom palace. And the best part: she reveals her secrets.

With a little paint, some baseboards, and tons of creative thinking, she upgrades 10 areas of her house on the cheap.

First, she tackles the small entryway by adding ceiling accents, which bring the viewer’s eye up, taking the focus away from the low ceiling.





Just past the entryway, a full-length mirror that starts at the floor makes it seem like the first floor is twice as big as it actually is. Who doesn’t want that trick in their home?

Adding a small swoop at the bottom of the staircase opens it up to multiple rooms and makes the whole area look much more grand and expensive.

In the kitchen, simply removing a row of upper cabinets changed up the whole room into a more open concept.

A mirrored wall in the master bedroom makes the room look larger and more elegant. The mirrors are actually IKEA wardrobe cabinets, which add much appreciated closet space.

Watch to see the full reveal, and we promise you’ll be amazed.