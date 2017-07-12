Summer will end before you know it — here’s how to make the most of the remaining days

With summer winding down, we want to take advantage of every remaining second.
Here are some easy ways to make the most of the summertime.
- Take a dip in the pool, lake or ocean.
- Change up your exercise routine — don’t be afraid to try a new class!
- Enjoy an outdoor picnic.
- If you’re stuck in a rut, do something creative, like painting or journaling.
- Develop a green thumb — no matter where you live, there’s always a way to garden.