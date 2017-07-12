Rare Life

Summer will end before you know it — here’s how to make the most of the remaining days

Article will continue after advertisement

With summer winding down, we want to take advantage of every remaining second.

RELATED: These tips will help you grill safely all summer long

Here are some easy ways to make the most of the summertime.

  1.  Take a dip in the pool, lake or ocean.
  2. Change up your exercise routine — don’t be afraid to try a new class!
  3. Enjoy an outdoor picnic.
  4. If you’re stuck in a rut, do something creative, like painting or journaling.
  5. Develop a green thumb — no matter where you live, there’s always a way to garden.

Module Voice Image
, Rare Staff | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement