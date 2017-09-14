How to stop getting junk mail in your mailbox

Has your mailbox been overflowing with junk mail lately?

Believe it or not, there’s an easy way to stop those unwanted catalogs, credit card offers, and donation requests from coming. There’s a tiny fee involved, but it’s valid for 10 years — and that’s a small price to pay for a serious lack of hassling.

Visit the Data & Marketing Association’s website, DMAchoice.org, and then select the types of mail you no longer wish to receive. For a $2 processing fee, you can customize exactly what goes in your mailbox.





Would you use this service?

(H/T: PureWow)