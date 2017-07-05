If adult coloring books are your jam, this table is for you

If you’re a fan of adult coloring books, we’ve got a treat for you.

Coloring books can be relaxing after a long day, perfect for zoning out and clearing your mind. How awesome would it be if you didn’t have to drag out the supplies every night?

Enter the coloring book coffee table. Talk about a statement piece — entertainment, relaxation, and art all in one!

It’s super easy to DIY this by covering a cheap IKEA side table with printed coloring sheets. Once it’s all colored in, you can leave it as a beautiful piece displaying your creativity, or simply re-cover the table with more coloring sheets and start all over. The fun never ends!





Here’s what you’ll need: