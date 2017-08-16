If you’re going to watch the eclipse, be sure to pick up your protective glasses this week

The excitement around the upcoming solar eclipse has reached a fever pitch, as citizens of 11 different states will experience a total eclipse for the first time since 1979.

If you’re making plans to watch this extraordinary event in person, proper eye protection is of the utmost importance. Many retailers are taking advantage of the frenzy and selling solar eclipse glasses, but only certain pairs are safe.

According to the American Astronomical Society, consumers should only purchase glasses with filters that are ISO-12312-2 certified.

With the glasses on, you should only be able to see light from the sun. If you can see other light sources through the glasses, they will not protect your eyes during the eclipse. Also, be sure there aren’t any rips or holes in the glasses.

The following retail locations sell the ISO-compliant glasses:

7-Eleven

Best Buy

Lowe’s

Toys “R” US

Wal-Mart

You can also find the glasses online:

Many online retailers are already sold out of eclipse glasses, so don’t wait if you’re considering making a purchase.