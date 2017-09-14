If you’ve got an old set of sheets, you’re halfway to a new duvet cover for free

Buying a new duvet cover can be a real investment, even when you can find a good sale.

But it’s usually easier to find a good set of sheets at a decent price. And if you know the basics of sewing, or even if you don’t, you can easily whip up a new duvet cover. A fresh bedroom look for a new season is not as expensive as you once thought.

RELATED: Your mattress is full of disgusting things — here’s an easy way to clean it

If you don’t know how to sew, look for fusible seam tape at the fabric store. It’s basically heat activated glue that allows you to iron seams together instead of sewing them. How easy is that?





Here’s what you’ll need:

2 flat sheets

Fusible seam tape or sewing machine

Iron

Watch to see exactly how easy it is to make. Your new bed set is waiting!